Outbreak Alerts: August 2-9, 2023 – Strangles – MULTIPLE COUNTIES, WA

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine/No Quarantine

August 02, 2023 – Clallam County, WA

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Horse was in stall next to positive and came up weak positive. Owner has been doing biosecurity and self quarantine. Under vet care.

August 03, 2023 – Pierce County, WA

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: 4 month old equine that had colic 10 days prior, and then presented with nasal discharge. Guttoral pouch lavage positive for Streptococcus equi equi.

August 03, 2023 – Grant County, WA

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 1

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Confirmed case was housed with a mini donkey that has no symptoms. Owner practicing good biosecurity and patient is under veterinary care.

August 05, 2023 – Spokane County, WA

Number Confirmed: 3

Number Suspected: 2

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Owner has kept these horses on pasture separate from anything else on farm and is not moving animals. The farm is under voluntary quarantine and veterinary care, and more horses will be tested next week.

August 09, 2023 – Snohomish County, WA

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Horse purchased recently. Under vet care and treatment.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

