Outbreak Alerts: April 4, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Riverside County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 36
Age: 18
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Warmblood (WB)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/272023
Clinical Signs: progressive hind end ataxia, inability to urinate, recumbent
Confirmation Date: 4/4/2023
Horse Status: Euthanized
Comments: A 18-year-old Warmblood gelding in Riverside County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on April 4th. The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. The index case and its cohort had no recent show or travel history in the past thirty (30) days. There is no known epidemiological link between this case and the previously confirmed active EHM incident in Riverside County. CDFA was onsite at the index premises in Riverside County, and thirty-six (36) additional horses were quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. For more information go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus.

