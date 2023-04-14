Outbreak Alerts: April 4, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Monterey County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 25
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 25
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 4/10/2023
Clinical Signs: Fever of two days duration followed by acute severe neurological signs.
Confirmation Date: 4/13/2023
Horse Status: Euthanized
Comments: A 25-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Monterey County displaying fever followed by acute neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on April 13th. The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs and had no recent travel or show history. Twenty-five (25) potentially exposed horses on the gelding’s home premises in Monterey County have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation. For more information and updates, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html
