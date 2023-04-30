Outbreak Alerts: April 28, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Snohomish County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 30

Facility Type: Stable

Age: 20

Gender: Mare

Onset of Clinical Signs: 4/19/2023

Clinical Signs: Urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, lack of anal/tail tone, Grade 3 ataxia, Mild facial nerve paresis (unilateral)

Horse Status: Recovering

Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

Comments: When the horse presented with neurologic signs, it was immediately placed in a quarantine barn where it remains under veterinary care. The stable and infected horse have both been placed under official quarantine. The State Veterinarian has visited the site and excellent biosecurity measures have been implemented. No other horses have exhibited clinical signs to date. For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus;

