Outbreak Alerts: April 27, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Snohomish County, WA

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian Office.

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Veterinary Hospital
Comments: The horse, which was brought in for throat mass and went back to stable then returned for neurologic signs diagnosed as EHV-1, is under veterinary care. State is in contact with the stable and veterinary clinic. Quarantine to be placed today. Good biosecurity has been applied and 2x temps are being implemented on the facility. State vet will visit both facilities. For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


