Outbreak Alerts: April 11, 2023 Equine Influenza in Snohomish County, WA

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: A horse in Snohomish County, WA was confirmed positive for Equine Influenza.  The horse was at a show in Scottsdale AZ on March 1st, and at a show in Monroe, WA on March 23-26. The horse is currently under veterinary care. For more information about Equine Influenza, go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

