Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Elmore County, ID

by

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Age: 1
Gender:  Mare
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/5/2022
Clinical Signs: Appeared sedated/stuporous, ataxia
Confirmation Date: 9/7/2022
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

Comments: For more information about West Nile Virus (WNV), go to: WNV Factsheet.

