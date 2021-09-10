Outbreak Alert: September 8, 2021 – West Nile Virus Lemhi & Ada Counties, ID

by

Lemhi County:

Idaho Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Farm;
Age: 8; Gender: Mare; Breed: Not Reported; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/27/2021
Clinical Signs: Ataxia, incoordination, Muscle Fasciculations, Masseter fasciculations; Confirmation Date: Not Reported; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;
Notes: Horse had previously been vaccinated, but it has been at least several years since last vaccination. For more information go to: WNV factsheet

Ada County:

Idaho Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Farm;
Age: Yearling; Gender: Gelding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/3/2021; Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Difficulty eating, Muscle Fasciculations, Poor balance; Confirmation Date: 9/8/2021; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;
Notes: For more information go to:  WNV factsheet

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

Skip to Article »

Feel like you are always spending money on your horse?

Save $$$ with these strategies!

Download your free Horse keeping tips.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Thank you! When you request the free PDF, you will also be added to the Northwest Horse Source email newsletter.

I am not interested, close offer.