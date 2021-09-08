Outbreak Alert: September 8, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Ada County, ID

Idaho Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Farm;
Age: Yearling; Gender: Gelding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/3/2021;
Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Difficulty eating, Muscle Fasciculations, Poor balance; Confirmation Date: 9/8/2021;
Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;
Notes: For more information go to: WNV factsheet
