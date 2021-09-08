Outbreak Alert: September 7, 2021 – West Nile Virus in San Joaquin County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 6; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/1/2021;

Clinical Signs: Grinding Teeth, Hind limb ataxia, Poor Appetite, fasciculations in neck/front end; Confirmation Date: 9/7/2021;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet. 

