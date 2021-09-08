Outbreak Alert: September 7, 2021 – Strangles in Kitsap County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Kitsap County has tested positive for Strangles. Another horse on the property had clinical signs but tested negative. A private veterinarian is working with the property. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet. 

