Outbreak Alert: September 7, 2021 – Strangles in Kitsap County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Kitsap County has tested positive for Strangles. Another horse on the property had clinical signs but tested negative. A private veterinarian is working with the property. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet.
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks