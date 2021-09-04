Outbreak Alert: September 3, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Weber, Box Elder, Utah Counties, UT

by

State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 9

Facility Type: Private Facilities

Notes: Multiple outbreaks in Weber, box elder and salt Lake Counties.High pools throughout the state. Seeing outbreaks in several areas in horses. WNV factsheet

