Outbreak Alert: September 24, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Yuba County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 14; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/20/2021;

Clinical Signs: Down in Lateral Recumbency, Muzzle/ear Fasciculations, Phases of Hyperexcitability; Confirmation Date: 9/23/2021; Horse

Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to WNV factsheet.;

