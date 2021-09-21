Outbreak Alert: September 21, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Amador and Stanislaus County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Amador County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 3; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/15/2021;
Clinical Signs: Muscle Fasciculations, Severe Ataxia, Hyperreactive to light; Confirmation Date: 9/20/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Stanislaus County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 7; Gender: Mare; Breed: Pony; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/11/2021;
Clinical Signs: Febrile, Mild Ataxia, Muscle Fasciculations of head and neck, Lower Lip Dropping, Hyperreactive to touch and movement; Confirmation Date: 9/20/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet.;

