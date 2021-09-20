Outbreak Alert: September 20, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Lewis County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Lewis County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. For more information about West Nile Virus go to WNV factsheet. 

