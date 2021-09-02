Outbreak Alert: September 2, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Andalusian;
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/20/2021; Clinical Signs: Ataxia, muscle fasciculations, Recumbent;
Confirmation Date: 9/1/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;
Notes: For more information go to: WNV Factsheet
All information is sourced from
http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks
