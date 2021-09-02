Outbreak Alert: September 2, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Andalusian;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/20/2021; Clinical Signs: Ataxia, muscle fasciculations, Recumbent;

Confirmation Date: 9/1/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: For more information go to: WNV Factsheet

All information is sourced from
http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks

