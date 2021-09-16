Outbreak Alert: September 16, 2021 – West Nile Virus in San Joaquin, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Andalusian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/10/2021;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, hyper-reactivity, muzzle fasciculations, falling to knees;

Confirmation Date: 9/16/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: WNV Factsheet

