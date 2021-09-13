Outbreak Alert: September 13, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Weld County, CO

Colorado State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 10;
Confirmation Date: 9/8/2021;
Notes: None;

Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: Unknown;
Confirmation Date: 9/8/2021;
Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to WNV factsheet.





