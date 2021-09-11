Outbreak Alert: September 11, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Umatilla County, OR

Oregon Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 4;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/5/2021;

Clinical Signs: Hind limb ataxia; Confirmation Date: 9/10/2021; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information go to:  WNV factsheet

