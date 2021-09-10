Outbreak Alert: September 10, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Elmore County, ID

Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 3; Gender: Gelding;

Clinical Signs: muscle fasciculations, Neurologic Signs; Confirmation Date: Not Reported; Horse Status: Recovering;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet. 

