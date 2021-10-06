Outbreak Alert: October 5, 2021 – West Nile in Virus Jackson County, OR

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Welsh Pony; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/17/2021;

Clinical Signs: Neurologic Signs, Colic Signs; Confirmation Date: 9/28/2021;

Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet. 

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

