Outbreak Alert: November 17, 2021 – Equine Influenza in King County, WA & Strangles in Kitsap County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: The owner is working with the attending veterinarian. For more information go to the equine influenza factsheet

Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 2;
Number Exposed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: Owner is working with an attending veterinarian. Four horses were purchased at an auction in Oregon. For more information go to the Strangles factsheet.

