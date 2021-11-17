Outbreak Alert: November 17, 2021 – Equine Influenza in King County, WA & Strangles in Kitsap County, WA

Source: Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: The owner is working with the attending veterinarian. For more information go to the equine influenza factsheet

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 2;

Number Exposed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: Owner is working with an attending veterinarian. Four horses were purchased at an auction in Oregon. For more information go to the Strangles factsheet.

