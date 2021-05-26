Outbreak Alert: May 26, 2021 – Potomac Horse Fever in Thurston County, WA

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 20; Gender: Mare; Breed: Dutch Warmblood Cross; Onset of Clinical Signs: 5/16/2021;

Clinical Signs: anorexia, diarrhea, lethargy; Confirmation Date: 5/20/2021;

Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: None;

 

