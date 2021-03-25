Outbreak Alert: March 25, 2021 – Equine Influenza in Whatcom County, WA

State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 6;
Number Exposed: 7;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: A boarding facility in Whatcom County is under voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.