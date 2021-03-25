fbpx

Outbreak Alert: March 25, 2021 – Equine Influenza in Whatcom County, WA

by

State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 6;

Number Exposed: 7;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Notes: A boarding facility in Whatcom County is under voluntary quarantine after a horse has tested positive for Equine Influenza. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf

 

All information is sourced from
This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment