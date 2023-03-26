Outbreak Alert: March 24, 2023 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Fresno County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 6

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: 21

Gender: Mare

Breed: Mule

Usage: Retired

Clinical Signs: Asymptomatic, tested prior to interstate movement.

Confirmation Date: 3/21/2023

Comments: A 21-year-old mare mule in Fresno County has been confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The mule has been quarantined on her home premises with 6 additional potentially exposed equids, 1 additional mule and 5 horses, none of which have had show or travel history in the past six months. An epidemiological investigation is ongoing but transmission is suspected to be via natural vectors (eg, biting flies). For more information and updates, go to:https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/EquineInfectiousAnemia.html. For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.