Outbreak Alert: March 16, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Sonoma County, CA

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Exposed: 40;



Facility Type: Boarding Facility;



Age: 21; Gender: Mare; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/13/2021;



Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Urine Dribbling, ataxia all four limbs;

Confirmation Date: 3/15/2021;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;



Notes: A 21-year-old Warmblood mare from Sonoma County displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1. The horse is alive and is being treated in isolation at a veterinary hospital. Horses on the home premises have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures and twice daily temperature monitoring. There is no known risk of exposure out of this facility to any local events. The clinical horse has no recent travel history and no links to any other EHV-1 cases. CDFA will continue to actively monitor exposed horses.

