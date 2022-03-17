Outbreak Alert: March 15, 2022 – Equine Influenza in Clark County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Clark County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The facility is working with private vet and is under a voluntary quarantine. For more information about Equine Influenza go to: Equine Influenza factsheet. 

Leave a Comment

Stay connected with what is happening in the Northwest Horse community!

Check out this great local business: