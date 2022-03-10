Outbreak Alert: March 10, 2022 – Equine Influenza in Yakima County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 4;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Yakima County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The property is under a voluntary quarantine. Horse from AZ imported and started coughing. Owner working with private vet. For more information about Equine Influenza go to: Equine Influenza factsheet.;

