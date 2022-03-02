Outbreak Alert: March 1, 2022 – Equine Influenza in Pierce County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Restrictions: A horse at a private facility in Pierce County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The owner kept horse separate from 3 others when purchased and is working with a private vet. They are practicing good biosecurity and the property is under voluntary quarantine. For more information about Equine Influenza go to: Equine Influenza factsheet.;
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks