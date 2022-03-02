Outbreak Alert: March 1, 2022 – Equine Influenza in Pierce County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Restrictions: A horse at a private facility in Pierce County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The owner kept horse separate from 3 others when purchased and is working with a private vet. They are practicing good biosecurity and the property is under voluntary quarantine. For more information about Equine Influenza go to: Equine Influenza factsheet.;

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.