Outbreak Alert: June 7, 2021 – Equine Influenza in Clark County, WA; Strangles in Spokane County, WA; Rabies in Adams County, CO

Equine Influenza in Clark County, WA

Source: Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Clark County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The owner is working with the veterinarian and the property is under a voluntary quarantine. For more information about Equine Influenza go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf

Strangles in Spokane County, WA

Source: Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 7;

Facility Type: Farm;

Notes: A horse on a farm in Spokane County has tested positive for Strangles. The horse showed symptoms after second strangles vaccine. Owners are working with private practitioner and the farm is self-quarantining. For more information about Strangles go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-Strep_equi_final%20Cobranded_0.pdf;

Rabies in Adams County, CO

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture and Public Health and Environment

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 12; Gender: Not Reported; Breed: Miniature Horse; Onset of Clinical Signs: 5/25/2021;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Depressed Nature, Mild Fever, neurologic, Weakness; Confirmation Date: 6/3/2021; Horse Status: Euthanized;

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: The Colorado Departments of Agriculture and Public Health and Environment, in collaboration with Tri-County Health Department, have confirmed that a miniature horse in Adams county has tested positive for rabies. This is the second case of rabies in domestic livestock in Colorado this year; the first case was a mule in January in Eagle County.

All information is sourced from

This article sponsored by: