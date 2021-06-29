Outbreak Alert – June 28, 2021: West Nile Virus in Fresno County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 4; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/18/2021; Clinical Signs: Afebrile, Ataxia, lethargy, proprioceptive deficits in hind end;

Confirmation Date: 6/28/2021;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about WNV go to the West Nile Virus Factsheet.

