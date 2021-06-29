Outbreak Alert – June 28, 2021: West Nile Virus in Fresno County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Age: 4; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/18/2021; Clinical Signs: Afebrile, Ataxia, lethargy, proprioceptive deficits in hind end;
Confirmation Date: 6/28/2021;
Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Notes: For more information about WNV go to the West Nile Virus Factsheet.
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.