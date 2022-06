Source: CDFA

Number Confirmed: 1;

Exposed: 300

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 19; Gender: Mare; Breed: Thoroughbred (TB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 5/28/2022; Clinical Signs: Fever, limb edema, ataxia, recumbency.; Confirmation Date: 6/2/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: Additional information available at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html; For more information go to EHM factsheet.

Please leave this field empty Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates