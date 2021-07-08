Outbreak Alert: July 7, 2021 – Strangles in Pierce County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 2;

Facility Type: Farm;

Notes: A horse at a farm in Pierce County has tested positive for Strangles. Two horses were exposed but have tested negative.  For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet. 

 

