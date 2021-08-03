Outbreak Alert: July 31, 2021 – West Nile Virus, Weld County, CO Source: Colorado Department or Agriculture Number Confirmed: 1; Clinical Signs: Neurologic Signs; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated; Notes: A horse residing in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus (WNV), marking Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case in 2021. The horse, which had not been vaccinated against WNV, developed acute neurological signs on July 24, 2021 and is currently recovering. For more information go to: WNV Factsheet All information is sourced from http://equinediseasecc.org/ alerts/outbreaks