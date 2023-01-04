Outbreak Alert: January 03, 2023 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Kern County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Potomac Horse Fever

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: 4
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 9
Gender: Stallion
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Confirmation Date: 12/30/2022
Comments: A 9–year–old Quarter Horse stallion residing in Kern County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The stallion has been quarantined on the home premises with four (4) additional exposed horses on the property. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic and exposure limited to a subset of an unsanctioned racing population. For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia

 

 

Photo of author

Author: Press

News from the horse industry. Sharing today's information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

  • Maria Danieli

Leave a Comment