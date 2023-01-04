Outbreak Alert: January 03, 2023 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Kern County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: 4
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 9
Gender: Stallion
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Confirmation Date: 12/30/2022
Comments: A 9–year–old Quarter Horse stallion residing in Kern County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The stallion has been quarantined on the home premises with four (4) additional exposed horses on the property. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic and exposure limited to a subset of an unsanctioned racing population. For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia