Outbreak Alert: January 03, 2023 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Kern County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: 4

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: 9

Gender: Stallion

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Confirmation Date: 12/30/2022

Comments: A 9–year–old Quarter Horse stallion residing in Kern County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The stallion has been quarantined on the home premises with four (4) additional exposed horses on the property. Epidemiological tracing is ongoing, but transmission is suspected to be iatrogenic and exposure limited to a subset of an unsanctioned racing population. For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia