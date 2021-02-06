fbpx

Outbreak Alert: February 5, 2021: Strangles – Snohomish, WA

Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 2;
Number Exposed: 6;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: The owner and attending veterinarian have enacted a voluntary quarantine and biosecurity measures.
