Outbreak Alert: February 28, 2022 – Strangles in Pierce County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Farm;
Notes: A horse on a farm in Pierce County has tested positive for Strangles and the premises is under a  voluntary quarantine and working with private vet on biosecurity and treatment. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet. 

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.