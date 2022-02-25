Outbreak Alert: February 25, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Orange County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Suspected: 9;

Number Exposed: 86;

Age: 10; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/22/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/24/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Age: 16; Gender: Mare; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/22/2022;

Clinical Signs: Nasal discharge, neurologic; Confirmation Date: 2/24/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized;

Notes: A 16-year-old Warmblood mare in Orange county displaying neurological signs on February 22nd was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on February 24th. The horse was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. Additionally, a 10-year-old Warmblood gelding on the same premises displaying fever only with no neurological signs was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on February 24th. The febrile gelding was part of a cohort of horses that attended the event premises in Riverside county that has an active EHM incident, and the neurological mare was exposed to the cohort of horses returning to the home premises from the event in Riverside County. Eighty-six (86) exposed horses on the home premises have been isolated and quarantined. CDFA will continue to closely monitor this situation. To learn more about EHM go to: EHM factsheet.

