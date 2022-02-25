Outbreak Alert: February 25, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Los Angeles County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 20; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/22/2022;

Clinical Signs: neurologic; Confirmation Date: 2/24/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized;

Notes: A 20-year-old Warmblood gelding in Los Angeles county displaying neurological signs on February 22nd was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on February 24th. The horse was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. This gelding attended a show in Los Angeles county last week and event management has been notified. An investigation is pending to determine if this incident is epidemiologically linked to any other active EHM incidents. The exposed horses on the gelding’s home premises have been isolated and will be quarantined. CDFA will continue to closely monitor this situation. For more information about EHM go to the EHM factsheet.;

