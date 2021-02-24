Outbreak Alert: February 23, 2021 – Strangles in Snohomish County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Exposed: 2;



Facility Type: Private Facility;



Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;



Notes: A horse at a private facility in Snohomish County has tested positive for Strangles. The horse had traveled recently and the owner is following biosecurity recommendations and the facility is quarantining.

