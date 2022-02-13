Outbreak Alert: February 12, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Riverside County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 3;

Number Exposed: 45;

Facility Type: Showgrounds;

Age: 12; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/9/2022;

Clinical Signs: ataxia, fever; Confirmation Date: 2/11/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Age: 7; Gender: Mare; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/9/2022;

Clinical Signs: fever; Confirmation Date: 2/11/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Age: 7; Gender: Mare; Breed: Pony Cross; Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/9/2022;

Clinical Signs: fever; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Notes: A 12-year-old Zangersheide gelding displaying neurological signs on February 10th was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on February 11th. The gelding is currently attending an equestrian event in Riverside County and has been isolated at the event premises. Two (2) additional horses displaying fever only that were housed in the same barn on the premises have also been confirmed positive for EHV-1 and isolated. The three (3) affected horses in addition to 45 horses housed in the exposed barn on the premises have been quarantined. CDFA staff was onsite at the event premises on February 11th to conduct a site assessment and assist in implementation of enhanced biosecurity measures including twice daily temperature monitoring and prompt isolation of any horses displaying fever or neurological signs. CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation. Additional updates and information can be found on the CDFA website at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/animal_health/equine_herpes_virus.html.; For more information about EHV-1 go to: EHV-1 Factsheet.

This article sponsored by:

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks