Outbreak Alert: February 10, 2021: Equine Herpesvirus-Respiratory & Equine Influenza in Kitsap County, WA

February 10, 2021: Equine Herpesvirus-Respiratory in Kitsap County, WA
Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 1;
Number Exposed: 2;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Kitsap County has tested positive for EHV-1 and Equine Influenza. The positive horse had a stall mate that is quarantined with it and is being monitored. There has been no contact with other horses on the facility.
February 10, 2021: Equine Influenza in Kitsap County, WA
Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 3;
Number Exposed: 25;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: 2/10/2021: Two additional have tested positive for Equine Influenza. For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_EquineInfluenza_FINAL-Cobranded.pdf;
