Outbreak Alert: December 13, 2021 – Strangles in Washington

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 7;

Facility Type: Rescue Facility;

Notes: The facility is self quarantined and working with a veterinarian. 4 or 5 other horses on the property that have been isolated. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet

