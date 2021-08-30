Outbreak Alert: August 29, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Malheur County, OR

by

Idaho Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 30;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 15; Gender: Mare; Breed: Paint; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/24/2021;

Clinical Signs: facial/skin fasciculations, tachycardia, tachypnea, Hyperesthetic muzzle; Confirmation Date: 8/27/2021;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: For more information go to: WNV Factsheet

 

