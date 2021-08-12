Outbreak Alert: August 12, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Sonoma and Sacramento Counties, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 7;

Number Suspected: 6;

Number Exposed: 0;

Facility Type: Showgrounds;

Notes: Update 8/12/2021: original alerts 2139, 2141, 2145, 2146, and 2151; No additional cases or clinical signs at the Sonoma County event center or the Sacramento County origin premises have been reported. The parameters of positive horses receiving two (2) negative tests seven (7) days apart has been met so the quarantine on the Sacramento County origin premises has been released.

