Outbreak Alert: April 8, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Santa Clara County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 91;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 21; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported;
Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Painful Neck, proprioceptive deficits in hind end; Confirmation Date: 3/24/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;
Vaccination Status: Not Reported;
Notes: Update 4/7/21: Original Alert ID: 2002: No additional cases to report. As there were additional cases for fourteen (14) days on the home premises, the quarantine was released.
