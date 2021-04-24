Outbreak Alert: April 23, 2021 – Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA & Asotin County, WA

Attending Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Age: 12; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 4/19/2021;
Clinical Signs: Cough, Fever, lethargy, Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: 4/21/2021; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;
Notes: The horse and 2 others in same family hauled from Colorado to a rodeo then to a trainer in California. One was sick and treated at the trainer’s facility and the other two then were transported to the owner’s home in my practice area. For more information about Strangles go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet-Strep_equi_final%20Cobranded_0.pdf
Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in Asotin County has tested positive for Strangles. ;
