Source: Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;;



Number Exposed: 10;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;



Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 4/13/2021;



Clinical Signs: Cough, Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: 4/16/2021;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: For more information about equine influenza go to: Equine Influenza Factsheet

