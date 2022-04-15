Outbreak Alert: April 14, 2022 – Equine Influenza in Deschutes County, OR

by

Attending vet

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 5;

Number Exposed: 10;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 5; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Pony; Usage: Pleasure Riding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 4/6/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever, cough, inappetence, nasal discharge; Confirmation Date: 4/12/2022; Horse Status: Isolated; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;

Comments: For more information go to Influenza factsheet.

