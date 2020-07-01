Our Horses Help – Warm Beach Horsemanship

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. For more information visit www.CHA.Horse.

Warm Beach Horsemanship in Stanwood, Washington hosts programs all year with highly trained staff and incredible horses. From riding lessons to therapeutic vaulting and so much more, we strive to create all-around horse experiences anyone can enjoy! Whether you’re looking to gain horsemanship skills, simply have fun on horseback, or even heal from trauma, we have programs and horses that can help. Our CHA and PATH certified staff see person after person transformed by the loving horses, volunteers, and instructors.

One therapeutic rider, Sue Lamoree, says, “I feel the energy, love, and spirit behind what is being done here. Every Monday I get to go riding!” Severa Kulenkamp, a riding lesson student and summer camper says, “It was probably the best part of my summer!”

Warm Beach Horsemanship is hosting the CHA Region One conference February 25-28, 2021. Save the date to attend the Northwest’s best riding instructor event. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com.

To learn more about all Warm Beach Horsemanship’s programs visit www.WBHorsemanship.com.

Article by Lisa Tremain

Published in July 2020 Issue: